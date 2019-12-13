IBS Treatment Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global "IBS Treatment Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of IBS Treatment industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

IBS Treatment Market Analysis:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the digestive system. IBS is characterized by symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation, which impacts oneâs everyday life. Although the cause of IBS is unknown, but few factors that cause IBS are severe infection, inflammation in the intestines, muscle contractions in the intestine, changes in bacteria in the gut, and abnormalities in the nerves.

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorder, geriatric population, unhealthy diet, anxiety, depression, and changing lifestyle in Americas are the key drivers of the Americas IBS market. Moreover, strong clinical pipeline and government support is fuelling the market in this region. According to an updated report by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, in 2017, the most common mental disorder was anxiety in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million adults over 18 years every year.

Some Major Players of IBS Treatment Market Are:

Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

Probi (Sweden)

Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Ipsen (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.)

IBS Treatment Market Segmentation by Types:

IBS-D

IBS-C

IBS-M

IBS Treatment Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of IBS Treatment create from those of established entities?

