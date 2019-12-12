IC Card Management System Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “IC Card Management System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the IC Card Management System market size.

About IC Card Management System:

IC Card Station Management System is a system for managing the station, convenient store, storage tank, dispenser together with the attendants, drivers and so on using the IC card, and the network established using the managing software.

Top Key Players of IC Card Management System Market:

Censtar

Prospect

Jun Internationals

Sanki Petroleum Technology

OPW

Samsung

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Moxa

Major Types covered in the IC Card Management System Market report are:

Smart Door Lock

Fingerprint Readers

Fuel Management

Others Major Applications covered in the IC Card Management System Market report are:

Corporate and Government Buildings

Fuel and Gas Filling Stations

Others Scope of IC Card Management System Market:

China ranks the first in terms of production volume of IC Card Management Systems, consists of 29.41% of the global market in the 2016. North America comes the second, consists of 28.57% of the global market in the same year. Europe is the third, occupies 23.75% of the global market. The rest of the world consists of 18.27% of the global market in the same year.

ASSA ABLOY ranks the first in terms of Production share in global market of IC Card Management Systemsï¼occupies 11.38% of the global market share in 2016; Allegion, the second, occupies 9.20% of the global market in the same year. While, OPW, focusing on Fuel Management System, with a market share of 12.47%, ranks the first in terms of revenue share in 2016; and Chinese company Censtar, focusing on the same area, comes the second in terms of revenue share in the same year.

The worldwide market for IC Card Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 24500 million US$ in 2024, from 12300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.