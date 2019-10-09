 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IC Packaging Market Report 2019 | In-Depth Market Analysis and Future Prospects Focusing On Growth Opportunities Till 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “IC Packaging Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. IC Packaging industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. IC Packaging Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

IC packaging (a.k.a. IC assembly) is one of the essential processes and technologies in IC manufacture, connecting the bare die to the PCB. In electronics manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging is the final stage of semiconductor device fabrication, in which the tiny block of semiconducting material is encased in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion.

Some top manufacturers in IC Packaging Market: –

  • ASE
  • Amkor
  • SPIL and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
  • The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
  • We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for IC Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • DIP
  • SOP
  • QFP
  • QFN
  • BGA
  • CSP
  • LGA
  • WLP
  • FC
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • CIS
  • MEMS
  • Others

    IC Packaging Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global IC Packaging market.

    Chapter 1- to describe IC Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of IC Packaging, with sales, revenue, and price of IC Packaging, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of IC Packaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- IC Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IC Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This IC Packaging report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the IC Packaging market players.

    Joann Wilson
