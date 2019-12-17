ICP-MS System Market Size 2020– Global Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

ICP-MS stand for Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy. ICP-MS system is a type of mass spectroscopy which has capability of detecting metal and various non-metals at a concentration as low as one part per quadrillion (PPQ). This is a fast and sensitive method for the multi-element analysis. In this spectroscopy sample are inserted as a solution or via laser ablation to plasma, the temperature of which convert the present element into ions. The ions which have been produced have different charges and mass depending up on the elements from which they are produced. These elements can be separated using ICP-MS system. ICP-MS work as filter allowing only positive ions of a particular mass to pass through detector one at a time. Even though ACP-MS system allows only one particle at a time to pass but it does this at a very fast rate and provide highly efficient results..

ICP-MS System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies

Spectro Analytical Instruments

Intertek Group

Nu Instruments and many more. ICP-MS System Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the ICP-MS System Market can be Split into:

Single Quadrupole ICP-MS

Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS

High Resolution ICP-MS

Multicollector ICP-MS. By Applications, the ICP-MS System Market can be Split into:

Biological

Medical

Material