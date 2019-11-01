 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ID Card Printers Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

The report titled “Global ID Card Printers Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global ID Card Printers market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The ID Card Printers analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the ID Card Printers in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Zebra
  • Entrust Datacard
  • HID Global
  • Evolis
  • Nisca
  • NBS Technologies
  • Magicard
  • Swiftcolor
  • Valid USA
  • Matica Technologies
  • CIM USA

     “ID card printers produce plastic ID cards used for a variety of applications including photo IDs, membership/loyalty cards, financial cards, badges and so on.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Dye Sub Printers
  • Inkjet Printers

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Enterprise
  • School
  • Government
  • Commercial

    Scope of ID Card Printers Market Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the ID Card Printers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 62.27 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole ID Card Printers industry.
  • The sales of ID Card Printers increased from 446161 units in 2013 to 510863 units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 3.45%.Asia-Pacific occupied 34.93% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.61% and 26.67% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
  • Although the market competition of ID Card Printers is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of ID Card Printers and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
  • The worldwide market for ID Card Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 872.6 million US$ in 2024, from 764.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the ID Card Printers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global ID Card Printers Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of ID Card Printers, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of ID Card Printers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of ID Card Printers in 2017 and 2018.
    • The ID Card Printers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The ID Card Printers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • ID Card Printers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of ID Card Printers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

