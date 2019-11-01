ID Card Printers Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2024

The report titled “Global ID Card Printers Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global ID Card Printers market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The ID Card Printers analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the ID Card Printers in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Zebra

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Evolis

Nisca

NBS Technologies

Magicard

Swiftcolor

Valid USA

Matica Technologies

CIM USA “ID card printers produce plastic ID cards used for a variety of applications including photo IDs, membership/loyalty cards, financial cards, badges and so on.” Market Segments by Type:

Dye Sub Printers

Inkjet Printers Market Segments by Application:

Enterprise

School

Government

For industry structure analysis, the ID Card Printers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 62.27 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole ID Card Printers industry.

The sales of ID Card Printers increased from 446161 units in 2013 to 510863 units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 3.45%.Asia-Pacific occupied 34.93% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.61% and 26.67% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Although the market competition of ID Card Printers is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of ID Card Printers and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for ID Card Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 872.6 million US$ in 2024, from 764.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.