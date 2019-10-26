Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2019: Analysis and Development Forecast by Applications, Types, Size and Competitors to 2024

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Identity and Access Management (IAM) market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities. The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management..

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

CA Technologies

Dell Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

Oracle

Okta

Netiq Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Covisint and many more. Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market can be Split into:

On-premises

Cloud-based. By Applications, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market can be Split into:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and CPG

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Education