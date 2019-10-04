 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IGBT Module Market Modest Situation Among the Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue and Market Share 2024

October 4, 2019

IGBT Module Market” research report provides the most recent business information and industry future trends, permitting you to spot the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profit. The business report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic business analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Scope of IGBT Module Market:

The IGBT is used in medium- to high-power applications like switched-mode power supplies, traction motor control and induction heating. Large IGBT modules typically consist of many devices in parallel and can have very high current-handling capabilities in the order of hundreds of amperes with blocking voltages of 6500 V.
At present, in developed countries, the IGBT Module industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese IGBT Module production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
Over the next five years, projects that IGBT Module will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6640 million by 2023, from US$ 3930 million in 2017.

The IGBT Module report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Infineon Technologies (IR)
  • Fuji Electric
  • SEMIKRON
  • Hitachi
  • ON Semiconductor (Fairchild)

    IGBT Module Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in IGBT Module market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

    IGBT Module Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

    IGBT Module Market Segmentation Analysis:

    Segmentation by product type:

  • Standars IGBT Modules
  • CIB/PIM
  • IPM

    Segmentation by application:

  • Industrial Drives
  • Consumer
  • Automotive
  • Renewables
  • Traction
  • Others

    IGBT Module Market report additionally offers information about production market share by players and major revenue (M USD) market share by players. Major production, revenue (M USD) market share by regions in 2018. Detailed research on supply chain analysis which includes industry supply chain analysis, raw material market analysis, raw material prices analysis 2013-2018, supply market analysis, manufacturing equipment supplier’s analysis, production process analysis, production cost structure benchmarks and end users market analysis.

    In conclusion, IGBT Module Market report overviews on major distributors and contact information by regions, import, export, consumption and consumption value by major countries. Forecast data includes demand by regions forecast through 2024, price (by regions, types, applications) analysis forecast through 2024 and tables and figures main IGBT Module market activities.

    Joann Wilson
