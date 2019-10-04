IGBT Module Market Modest Situation Among the Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue and Market Share 2024

Scope of IGBT Module Market:

The IGBT is used in medium- to high-power applications like switched-mode power supplies, traction motor control and induction heating. Large IGBT modules typically consist of many devices in parallel and can have very high current-handling capabilities in the order of hundreds of amperes with blocking voltages of 6500 V.

At present, in developed countries, the IGBT Module industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese IGBT Module production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Over the next five years, projects that IGBT Module will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6640 million by 2023, from US$ 3930 million in 2017.

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies (IR)

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

IGBT Module Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in IGBT Module market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. IGBT Module Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Segmentation by product type:

Standars IGBT Modules

CIB/PIM

IPM Segmentation by application:

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction