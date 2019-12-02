 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

December 2, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market” by analysing various key segments of this Image Guided Surgery Instruments market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Image Guided Surgery Instruments market competitors.

Regions covered in the Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market: 

Image-guided surgery is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.In 2018, the global Image Guided Surgery Instruments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Image Guided Surgery Instruments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Image Guided Surgery Instruments development in United States, Europe and China.

Top Key Manufacturers in Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market:

  • Medtronic
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Analogic
  • Integra LifeSciences

    Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Others

    Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market by Types:

  • Computed Tomography (CT)
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
  • X-Ray Fluoroscopy
  • Endoscopes
  • Position Emission Tomography (PET)
  • Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Image Guided Surgery Instruments Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Product
    4.3 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Product
    6.3 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Product
    7.3 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Forecast
    12.5 Europe Image Guided Surgery Instruments Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Image Guided Surgery Instruments Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Image Guided Surgery Instruments Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Image Guided Surgery Instruments Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

