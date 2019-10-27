Image Recognition Market 2019 By Topmost Companies, Growth, Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Image Recognition Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Image Recognition market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13637587

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition..

Image Recognition Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft and many more. Image Recognition Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Image Recognition Market can be Split into:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition. By Applications, the Image Recognition Market can be Split into:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics