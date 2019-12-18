Imidacloprid Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Pricing Trend and Forecast 2026

Excel Crop Care

Atul Ltd

Anhui Huaxing Chemical

Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Sanonda

Hebei Brilliant Chemical

Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals

Bayer

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Rallis India

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Group

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Changlong Chemicals

Nufarm

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Granular

Liquid Formulation

Seed Pelleting

Crops

Animal Health Care

Trees

Lawns

Gardens

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report are: United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, …

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019