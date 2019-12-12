Immunoassay Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "Immunoassay Market" Report 2020

Immunoassay Market Analysis:

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes). The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often referred to as an “analyte” and is in many cases a protein, although it may be other kinds of molecules, of different size and types, as long as the proper antibodies that have the adequate properties for the assay are developed. Analytes in biological liquids such as serum or urine are frequently measured using immunoassays for medical and research purposes.

The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. The availability of government funds, growing use of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the immunoassays market in North America.

In 2018, the global Immunoassay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Some Major Players of Immunoassay Market Are:

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Danaher

DiaSorin

Sysmex

BioMerieux

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher

Becton, Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Mindray

Perkinelmer

Quidel

Merck

Bio-Techne Immunoassay Market Segmentation by Types:

ELISA

Rapid Tests

Western Blotting

ELISPOT

Immuno-PCR

Other Technologies Immunoassay Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Banks

Research & Academic Laboratories