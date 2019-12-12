 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Immunoassay Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Immunoassay

Global “Immunoassay Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Immunoassay industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Immunoassay market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Immunoassay by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Immunoassay Market Analysis:

  • An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes). The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often referred to as an “analyte” and is in many cases a protein, although it may be other kinds of molecules, of different size and types, as long as the proper antibodies that have the adequate properties for the assay are developed. Analytes in biological liquids such as serum or urine are frequently measured using immunoassays for medical and research purposes.
  • The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
  • In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. The availability of government funds, growing use of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the immunoassays market in North America.
  • In 2018, the global Immunoassay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Immunoassay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Immunoassay development in United States, Europe and China.

    Some Major Players of Immunoassay Market Are:

  • Roche
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Siemens
  • Danaher
  • DiaSorin
  • Sysmex
  • BioMerieux
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • QIAGEN
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Becton, Dickinson
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Mindray
  • Perkinelmer
  • Quidel
  • Merck
  • Bio-Techne

    Immunoassay Market Segmentation by Types:

  • ELISA
  • Rapid Tests
  • Western Blotting
  • ELISPOT
  • Immuno-PCR
  • Other Technologies

    Immunoassay Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Blood Banks
  • Research & Academic Laboratories
  • Other End Users

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Immunoassay create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Immunoassay Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Immunoassay Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Immunoassay Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Immunoassay Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Immunoassay Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Immunoassay Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Immunoassay Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Immunoassay Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

