In Automotive Turbocharger Market What Segment and Region Will Drive Market Growth?

The research entitled Automotive Turbocharger Market Report 2019 is an in-depth assessment of current state of industry and estimates forecast based on actual facts and figures. The Automotive Turbocharger Market report provides analysis based on segmentations, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. The data (tables, figures, statistics, numbers) about the Automotive Turbocharger market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, yearly reports of the enterprises, journals, and others and were tested and validated by the expert`s.

The automotive turbocharger market is primarily driven by stringent emission norms across the globe. Rise in demand for vehicles with higher power output, coupled with stringent emission limits, has prompted manufacturers to install automotive turbochargers in their vehicles. Lower excise duty on smaller engines has compelled manufacturers to move toward engine downsizing, which can be achieved with the installation of turbochargers. On the other hand, adoption of turbocharger enables a smaller engine to deliver high power along with lower emission and higher fuel-economy, which is considered to be a key driver of the automotive turbocharger market. Engine downsizing also reduces the sprung mass on the vehicle, which enhances the fuel economy and performance of the vehicle.

Automotive Turbocharger Market by Top Manufacturers:

BEIJING HILIQI TURBOCHARGER MANUFACTURING CO., LTD, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, CARDONE Industries, THE TURBO ENGINEERS GmbH, Turbo Energy Private Limited, Wabtec Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Delphi Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Magnum Performance Turbos, Inc.

By Engine

Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine

By Operation

Conventional Turbocharger, e-turbocharger

By Technology

Twin Turbo, VGT/ VNT, Wastegate

By Vehicle

Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-road Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

By

Regional Automotive Turbocharger Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

