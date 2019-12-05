In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size, Share 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global In-Car Wireless Charging Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The In-Car Wireless Charging market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

In-car wireless charging is based on wireless technology and used for powering up devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and music players by using charging transmitters and receiver pads. These charging devices are highly adopted in electric vehicles, fuel-based luxury cars, and premium vehicles. Various auto manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW are integrating retrofit charging devices largely based on Qi standards. The Qi standard is compatible with most of the advanced smartphones with wireless charging capability.

The market for in-car wireless charging is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific due to advancements in automotive technology and the increased adoption of electric vehicles. The global in-car wireless charging market is expected to grow at 40.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017Ã¢â¬â2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.19% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.2% and 19.4% respectively. There has been a significant development in electric vehicles in China and Japan with retrofit wireless charging pads for smartphones. At present, the US and Germany are the most advanced countries in the adoption of in-car wireless charging. However, Asia-Pacific is experiencing advancements in this field. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide in-car wireless charging equipment and components.

The global in-car wireless charging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region. Based on technology, inductive power transfer accounted for the largest market share of 67.0% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,182.6 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. Based on device type, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1441.8 million, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 40.8%.

Key Players

The key players of in-car wireless charging market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), ZENS (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (US), PowerSquare (India), Aircharge (UK), and WiTricity Corporation (US).

Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the in-car wireless charging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the in-car wireless charging market based on Porters five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countriesÃ¢â¬âNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the in-car wireless charging market

Target Audience

Investors and consultants

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Industrial Automation Service Providers

Technology Investors

Governments and Financial Institutions

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Key Findings

The global in-car wireless charging market is expected to reach USD 13,748 million by 2023

Based on the technology, the segment inductive power transfer is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1182.6 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 41.1% CAGR in the forecast period

Based on the charging standard, the Qi standard segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1410.5 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 41.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the device type, the smartphones segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1441.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 40.8% CAGR in the forecast period

Based on the vehicle type, the segment fuel-based led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1034.6 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 41.0% CAGR in the forecast period

Based on the distribution, the OEM segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1217.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 41.4% CAGR in the forecast period

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global in-car wireless charging market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of In-Car Wireless Charging Market Estimation and Forecast

Global in-car wireless charging market, by region, is expected to be led by North America with the CAGR of 40.1% during forecast period. Europe has successfully accounted for the second position in the in-car wireless charging market with a CAGR of 40.7%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with 42.0% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing with a slow CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period.

The report on the global in-car wireless charging market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oUK

oGermany

oFrance

oSpain

oItaly

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oSouth Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the In-Car Wireless Charging market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the In-Car Wireless Charging market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the In-Car Wireless Charging market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the In-Car Wireless Charging market

To analyze opportunities in the In-Car Wireless Charging market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in In-Car Wireless Charging market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in In-Car Wireless Charging trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning In-Car Wireless Charging Market

In-Car Wireless Charging Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the In-Car Wireless Charging Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the In-Car Wireless Charging Market competitors.

