In-flight Broadband Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global In-flight Broadband Market Are:

GEE

Gogo

Panasonic Avionics

ViaSat

Airbus

SITAONAIR

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

About In-flight Broadband Market:

The in-flight broadband market encompasses services that are employed to provide internet connectivity to airline and business jet passengers, as well as solutions that allow passengers to access digital media. The rapid growth in the bandwidth consumption with the use of mobile and other digital devices has also encouraged airlines to offer similar on-board connectivity solutions.

In the past few years, many US commercial airlines have begun testing and deploying in-flight connectivity for their passengers, such as Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United. Industry expectations were that by the end of 2011, thousands of planes flying in the US will offer some form of in-flight broadband to passengers. Airlines around the world are also beginning to test in-flight-broadband offerings as well.

In 2018, the global In-flight Broadband market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of In-flight Broadband: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of In-flight Broadband in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

In-flight Broadband Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

L-band

Ku-band

HTS

In-flight Broadband Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Business jet