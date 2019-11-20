 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables

Global “Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • 3M ESPE
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Danaher
  • GC Corporation
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Shofu
  • Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer)
  • VOCO GmbH
  • Ultradent
  • Coltene
  • DMG

    The report provides a basic overview of the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Types:

  • All-Ceramic
  • Porcelain Fused to Metal
  • Cast-Gold Alloys

    Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Dental Clinic
  • Other

    Finally, the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the future, China market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, indirect restorative materials of dental consumables revenue will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the revenue of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is estimated to be about 302 million USD.
  • The China average price of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is in the decreasing trend, from 8 USD/g in 2013 to 7.4 USD/g in 2017. With the situation of China economy, price will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of all-ceramic, porcelain fused to metal and cast-gold alloys, and the proportion of all-ceramic in 2017 is about 56.5%.
  • Indirect restorative materials of dental consumables are widely used in hospital, dental clinic and other. The most proportion of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is used in dental clinic and the consumption proportion in 2017 about 63%.
  • Market competition is not intense. 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, GC Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

