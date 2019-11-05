 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Belt Drives Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Industrial

GlobalIndustrial Belt Drives Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Industrial Belt Drives industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Industrial Belt Drives market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Industrial Belt Drives Market:

  • A belt drive is a type of power transmission device which is a looped belt wound around a pair of pulley so as to transmit power between two or more rotating shafts. Compared to other power transmitting devices, belt drives are more preferred in mechanical industry due to easy installation, numerous speed ratio selections, less power loss and comparative low price.
  • Belt drive protects the rotating machinery from overload fluctuations by absorbing all shocks and vibration. Belt drive does not need lubrication and thus requires less maintenance.
  • Flat belts have better power transfer efficiency compared to V-belts because of little bending loss. They are widely used in textile, flour mill, conveyors, compressors, machine tools, and other heavy industrial equipment. V-belt is a belt having cross-section shape on its surface which provides a better grip on the pulley.
  • In 2019, the market size of Industrial Belt Drives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Belt Drives. This report studies the global market size of Industrial Belt Drives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Industrial Belt Drives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • ContiTech
  • Dayco
  • Fenner
  • Gates
  • Optibelt

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Industrial Belt Drives Market by Types:

  • Industrial V-belts
  • Industrial synchronous belts
  • Industrial pulleys

    Industrial Belt Drives Market by Applications:

  • Material handling industry
  • Industrial machinery
  • Agriculture
  • Mining and minerals

    The study objectives of Industrial Belt Drives Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Industrial Belt Drives Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Industrial Belt Drives manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Industrial Belt Drives Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Industrial Belt Drives Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Industrial Belt Drives Market Size

    2.2 Industrial Belt Drives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Belt Drives Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Industrial Belt Drives Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Industrial Belt Drives Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Industrial Belt Drives Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Industrial Belt Drives Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Industrial Belt Drives Production by Regions

    5 Industrial Belt Drives Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Industrial Belt Drives Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Industrial Belt Drives Production by Type

    6.2 Global Industrial Belt Drives Revenue by Type

    6.3 Industrial Belt Drives Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Industrial Belt Drives Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 Industrial Belt Drives Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 Industrial Belt Drives Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 Industrial Belt Drives Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global Industrial Belt Drives Study

