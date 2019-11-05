Industrial Belt Drives Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global "Industrial Belt Drives Market" 2019-2025 research report

About Industrial Belt Drives Market:

A belt drive is a type of power transmission device which is a looped belt wound around a pair of pulley so as to transmit power between two or more rotating shafts. Compared to other power transmitting devices, belt drives are more preferred in mechanical industry due to easy installation, numerous speed ratio selections, less power loss and comparative low price.

Belt drive protects the rotating machinery from overload fluctuations by absorbing all shocks and vibration. Belt drive does not need lubrication and thus requires less maintenance.

Flat belts have better power transfer efficiency compared to V-belts because of little bending loss. They are widely used in textile, flour mill, conveyors, compressors, machine tools, and other heavy industrial equipment. V-belt is a belt having cross-section shape on its surface which provides a better grip on the pulley.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Belt Drives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Belt Drives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers

