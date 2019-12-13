 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

December 13, 2019

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines

GlobalIndustrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines globally.

About Industrial Butt Fusion Machines:

This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Manufactures:

  • Fusion Group
  • Ritmo Group
  • Rothenberger
  • SAURON
  • SINWINCO
  • Georg Fischer
  • Kennees
  • Fusion Provida UK
  • Hiweld
  • Mcelroy
  • Hy-Ram Engineering
  • Acuster Bahisa
  • Wuxi Baoda
  • Hangzhou Huanzhong

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Types:

  • Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Manual

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Water Supply
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Report:

  • Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.
  • Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Butt Fusion Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Butt Fusion Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Butt Fusion Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

