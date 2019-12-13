Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines globally.

About Industrial Butt Fusion Machines:

This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Manufactures:

Fusion Group

Ritmo Group

Rothenberger

SAURON

SINWINCO

Georg Fischer

Kennees

Fusion Provida UK

Hiweld

Mcelroy

Hy-Ram Engineering

Acuster Bahisa

Wuxi Baoda

Hangzhou Huanzhong

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Types:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Applications:

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Report:

Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.

Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.

The worldwide market for Industrial Butt Fusion Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.