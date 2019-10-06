Industrial Cartridge Valves Market 2019: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Industrial Cartridge Valves Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Industrial Cartridge Valves investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Report – This report studies the Industrial Cartridge Valves market.Industrial Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquids circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve.These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.

Global Industrial Cartridge Valves market competition by top manufacturers

HydraForce

Sun

Parker

Bosch-Rexroth

Eaton

Bucher

Comatrol(Danfoss)

Moog

Hydac

Delta

Walvoil

Hawe

YUKEN

Taifeng

Keta

Haihong Hydraulics

Atos

Koshin Seikosho

CBF

SHLIXIN

Hoyea

HUADE

Cartridge valve downstream is wide and the main application fields are construction machinery, material handling equipment and agricultural machinery. Globally, the cartridge valve consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction machinery. Construction machinery accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of cartridge valve in global.

According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. Screw-in cartridge valve is the main product, capturing about 87.93% of global consumption of cartridge valve in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of cartridge valve. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the Europe production of cartridge valve is 13526.3 K Units and consumption is about 11067.5 K Units, accounting for about 29.37% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Industrial Cartridge Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 39100 million US$ in 2024, from 34100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Cartridge Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Screw-in Cartridge Valve

Slip-in Cartridge Valve

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction Machinery

Material Handling Equipment

Agricultural Machinery

Other

