Industrial Cartridge Valves Market 2019: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Industrial Cartridge Valves Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Industrial Cartridge Valves investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Short Details of Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Report – This report studies the Industrial Cartridge Valves market.Industrial Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquids circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve.These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.
Global Industrial Cartridge Valves market competition by top manufacturers
- HydraForce
- Sun
- Parker
- Bosch-Rexroth
- Eaton
- Bucher
- Comatrol(Danfoss)
- Moog
- Hydac
- Delta
- Walvoil
- Hawe
- YUKEN
- Taifeng
- Keta
- Haihong Hydraulics
- Atos
- Koshin Seikosho
- CBF
- SHLIXIN
- Hoyea
- HUADE
Cartridge valve downstream is wide and the main application fields are construction machinery, material handling equipment and agricultural machinery. Globally, the cartridge valve consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction machinery. Construction machinery accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of cartridge valve in global.
According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. Screw-in cartridge valve is the main product, capturing about 87.93% of global consumption of cartridge valve in 2016.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of cartridge valve. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the Europe production of cartridge valve is 13526.3 K Units and consumption is about 11067.5 K Units, accounting for about 29.37% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
The worldwide market for Industrial Cartridge Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 39100 million US$ in 2024, from 34100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Industrial Cartridge Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Screw-in Cartridge Valve
- Slip-in Cartridge Valve
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Construction Machinery
- Material Handling Equipment
- Agricultural Machinery
- Other
Table of Contents
1 Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Cartridge Valves
1.2 Classification of Industrial Cartridge Valves by Types
1.2.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Industrial Cartridge Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Industrial Cartridge Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Industrial Cartridge Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Industrial Cartridge Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Industrial Cartridge Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Industrial Cartridge Valves (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Industrial Cartridge Valves Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Industrial Cartridge Valves Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue by Countries
5.1 North America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 USA Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6 Europe Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue by Countries
6.1 Europe Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 Germany Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.3 UK Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.4 France Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.5 Russia Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.6 Italy Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
10 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Segment by Type
10.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
10.2 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
11 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
12 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2 Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.3 North America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.4 Europe Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.6 South America Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Cartridge Valves Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
