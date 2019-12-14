Industrial Chillers Market 2019 Offers Newest Market Data by Size, Market Future Trends, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate by Types and Applications Forecast till 2025

Know About Industrial Chillers Market:

Industrial chillers are systems that cool or dehumidify the air in commercial and industrial facilities. The chillers use either absorption cycle or vapor compression for cooling.

The global Industrial Chillers market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Industrial Chillers Market:

Carrier

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Airedale Cooling Services

Blue Star

Fujitsu General

Haier

Midea Group

Panasonic

Sansung

Smardt Chiller Group

Thermax

Regions Covered in the Industrial Chillers Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Plastic

Food and beverage

Chemical and petrochemical

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Air chiller

Water chillers