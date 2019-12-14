Industrial Coating Equipment Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Industrial Coating Equipment Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Industrial Coating Equipment market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Industrial coating equipment are used for coating or painting industrial parts, metals, components, products or materials to protect them from corrosion caused due to presence of fluorides/chlorides or organic acids (formic or acetic acid), extreme temperatures, UV rays, chemicals, abrasion or water. Mostly, these coating equipment are used for corrosion control of structures and buildings made from steel and metals that are susceptible and exposed to corrosion, such as bridges, underground pipelines, buildings, machines and mechanical devices (such as motion control systems, stationary or mobile robots), and offshore platforms. Industrial coating equipment are also used as fire resistant coatings..

Industrial Coating Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Nordson Corporation

Anest Iwata

Graco Inc

C. Oerlikon

IHI Ionbond AG

SATA GmbH & Co. KG.

Gema USA Inc

Axalta Coating Systems

Cardinal

Praxair S.T. Technology

Toefco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Wagner Systems Inc. and many more. Industrial Coating Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial Coating Equipment Market can be Split into:

Liquid Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment. By Applications, the Industrial Coating Equipment Market can be Split into:

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Infrastructure

Aerospace