Industrial Computed Tomography Market by Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Industrial Computed Tomography

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Key Players:

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

Global Industrial Computed Tomography market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Industrial Computed Tomography has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Industrial Computed Tomography Market Types:

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT Industrial Computed Tomography Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting