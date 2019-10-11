Industrial Computed Tomography Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Dominating Key Players:

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

About Industrial Computed Tomography: X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT Industrial Computed Tomography Market Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting