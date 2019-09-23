 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Industrial Computed Tomography

Global “Industrial Computed Tomography Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Industrial Computed Tomography Market also studies the global Industrial Computed Tomography market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Industrial Computed Tomography:

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

Industrial Computed Tomography Market by Manufactures:

  • GE Measurement & Control
  • Yxlon International
  • ZEISS
  • Nikon Metrology
  • North Star Imaging
  • Chongqing Zhence
  • Omron
  • Werth Messtechnik GmbH
  • Aolong Group
  • Shimadzu
  • RX Solutions

    The study objectives of this report are:

    Industrial Computed Tomography Market Types:

  • High Energy Industrial CT
  • Low Energy Industrial CT
  • Mini-Focus Industrial CT

    Industrial Computed Tomography Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Electronics
  • Casting
  • Others

     

    Scope of Report:

  • One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scanning’s growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scanning’s use is increasing among part manufacturers.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Computed Tomography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Computed Tomography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License):

