Industrial Computed Tomography Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Types:

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT Industrial Computed Tomography Market Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scanning’s growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scanning’s use is increasing among part manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Industrial Computed Tomography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.