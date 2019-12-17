Industrial Cooling System Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Industrial Cooling System Market Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, as it is a major consumer of industrial cooling systems. There is an increasing demand for industrial cooling systems from both developed and developing countries of this region, such as Japan, China, India, Australia, and others. Top manufacturers from the U.S. and Western Europe are now focusing on Asia-Pacific to meet the regionâs growing demand.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Cooling System is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

SPX

Hamon

Johnson Controls

Airedale

American Power Conversion

Black Box

Emerson

Rittal

SPIG

Paharpur Cooling Tower

Baltimore Aircoil Company

EVAPCO

Brentwood Industries

Star Cooling Towers

ENEXIO

Bell Cooling Towers

Mesan Group

Industrial Cooling System Market Segmentation by Types:

Evaporative Cooling System

Air Cooling System

Hybrid Cooling System

Water Cooling System

Industrial Cooling System Market Segmentation by Applications:

Power Generation

Industrial Manufacturing

Petrochemical Processing

Food Processing & Storage

Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining

Pharmaceuticals

Data Center

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

