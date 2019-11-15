Industrial Display Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

An industrial display is a display used in an industrial control process or device. Its main difference with the civilian or commercial display is the shell design is generally more endurable than the common display used in the civilian or commercial fields, the type of materials used to make these panels are divided into ordinary iron, stainless steel, aluminum and many others. There are also special designs, like industrial-grade LCD screen, is specifically engineered to cater to the higher environmental requirements, these industrial-grade LCD screen can tolerate a very wide temperature range, -40 to 85 Celsius degrees, only a few foreign manufacturers produce such displays, the price is, therefore more expensive. The degree of protection of industrial displays is indicated by IP **, the first one being the dust-proof rating and the second being the waterproof rating. Dustproof rating up to 6, waterproof up to 8..

Industrial Display Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

GE (Now Under Haier)

National Instrument

Pepperl + Fuchs

Advantech

Siemens

Kontron

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Allen-Bradley

Red Lion

Yuda

Sparton

HIS and many more. Industrial Display Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial Display Market can be Split into:

Rugged Displays

Open Frame Monitors

Panel-Mount Monitors

Marine Displays

Video Walls. By Applications, the Industrial Display Market can be Split into:

HMI

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display (Kiosk)

Digital Signage