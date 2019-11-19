Industrial Endoscope Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

“Industrial Endoscope Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Industrial Endoscope Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Industrial Endoscope Market Report – An industrial borescope camera is used to see in walls, inspect pipes and see inside engines. A borescope inspection is performed in automotive, HVAC, plumbing and machine maintenance and repair, because an industrial borescope camera allows for the nondestructive inspection of hard-to-reach places such as drains, sewer pipes, heating vents, air ducts, furnaces, motors, pistons, gears, valves, compressors, boilers and condenser tubes. Thanks to flexible cables and lightweight enclosures, borescope cameras are extremely agile and mobile. Overview of Borescope An industrial borescope inspection camera helps the user locate potential problems quickly and easily without the need to dismantle a system or machine, allowing corrective measures to be taken before costly downtime occurs.A video industrial borescope is used by industrial quality control professionals as well as by mechanics, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, engineers, building inspectors, security and law enforcement officers, locksmiths, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians. A borescope is the ideal tool for practical applications such as investigating the internal components of a larger mechanism. In addition, a borescope is used for research in schools and universities.
Global Industrial Endoscope market competition by top manufacturers
- Olympus
- GE
- Karl Storz
- SKF
- viZaar
- IT Concepts
- Mitcorp
- Yateks
- 3R
- Coantec
- Gradient Lens
- AIT
- Wohler
- SENTECHAMAR NARAIN
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of Industrial Endoscope includes Fiberscopes, Rigid Borescopes and Others, and the proportion of Fiberscopes in 2016 is about 78.7%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Japan region is the largest supplier of Industrial Endoscope, with a revenue market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Industrial Endoscope, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.3%.
Market competition is not intense. Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF and MORITEX etc. are the leaders of the industry. Olympus is the global leading manufacturer, with the revenue market share about 40.5% in 2016.
The worldwide market for Industrial Endoscope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Industrial Endoscope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Endoscope Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Industrial Endoscope Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Industrial Endoscope Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Industrial Endoscope Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Industrial Endoscope Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Industrial Endoscope Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Industrial Endoscope by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Endoscope Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Endoscope Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Industrial Endoscope by Country
8.1 South America Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Industrial Endoscope Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Industrial Endoscope Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Industrial Endoscope Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Industrial Endoscope Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Industrial Endoscope Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Industrial Endoscope Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Industrial Endoscope Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Industrial Endoscope Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
