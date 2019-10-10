Industrial Evaporators Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

ENCON Evaporators

General Electric

KMU LOFT

Johnson Controls

Thermal Kinetics Engineering

ADF Systems

Alaqua

BUCHI

Coastal Technologies

Continental Blower

ENVIRONMENTAL DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL

EZ Environmental Solutions

Mech-Chem Associates

About Industrial Evaporators Market:

An evaporator converts a fluid mixture from its liquid state into a gaseous state by vaporizing the liquid into a gas, leaving behind all the solid components. These evaporators are used wherever the final food item needs to be converted to a concentrated state with a negligible amount of fluid or no fluid at all (as and when required). These help in the partial removal of water from any liquid food item via the boiling process.

Such equipment helps ships to reduce their dependence on external sources for fresh water. Diesel-powered ocean liners utilize excess heat to generate fresh water, where the water used to cool the engines is passed through a heat exchanger and is subsequently cooled using concentrated seawater to yield fresh water.

The temperature of the seawater and engine load fluctuations are major factors that can interfere with the production of clean water aboard a ship. However, this can be countered by the use of evaporators that require simple adjustments.

Wastewater evaporators can also utilize the waste heat from engine jacket water, engine exhausts, and other heat sources to produce fresh water; thereby, reducing operational costs.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Evaporators is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Global Industrial Evaporators Market Report Segment by Types:

Portable Industrial Evaporator

Stationary Industrial Evaporator

Global Industrial Evaporators Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food and beverage processing

Water treatment

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Evaporators in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

