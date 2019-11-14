Industrial Fasteners Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Pricing Trend and Forecast 2024

Global “Industrial Fasteners Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Industrial Fasteners Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Industrial Fasteners industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Industrial Fasteners market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Industrial Fasteners market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Industrial Fasteners market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Würth

PCC

ITW

Alcoa

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Gruppo

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

NORMA

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

Scope of the Report:

With the development of technology and the down trend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as Steel, Cooper, Aluminum, etc. Steel Fasteners dominate the market with market share nearly 90%.

Fasteners are application in automotive, electric & electronics, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of Fasteners is used in automotive, and the market share in 2017 is about 26% and the proportion of electric & electronics in 2017 is about 18%.

The worldwide market for Industrial Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 86200 million US$ in 2024, from 55600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Steel Type

Cooper Type

Aluminum Type

Other On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

MRO (Maintenance

repair

and operations)

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Industrial Fasteners Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Industrial Fasteners market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



