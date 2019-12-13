 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Fasteners Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Industrial Fasteners

GlobalIndustrial Fasteners Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Fasteners market size.

About Industrial Fasteners:

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

Top Key Players of Industrial Fasteners Market:

  • WÃ¼rth
  • PCC
  • ITW
  • Alcoa
  • Araymond
  • LISI
  • STANLEY
  • Fontana Gruppo
  • Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
  • NORMA
  • Aoyama Seisakusho
  • KAMAX
  • Agrati Group
  • Meidoh
  • NAFCO
  • Gem-Year
  • Bulten
  • Boltun

    Major Types covered in the Industrial Fasteners Market report are:

  • Steel Type
  • Cooper Type
  • Aluminum Type
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Industrial Fasteners Market report are:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electric & Electronics
  • Machinery Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • MRO (Maintenance
  • repair
  • and operations)
  • Others

    Scope of Industrial Fasteners Market:

  • With the development of technology and the down trend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as Steel, Cooper, Aluminum, etc. Steel Fasteners dominate the market with market share nearly 90%.
  • Fasteners are application in automotive, electric & electronics, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of Fasteners is used in automotive, and the market share in 2017 is about 26% and the proportion of electric & electronics in 2017 is about 18%.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 86200 million US$ in 2024, from 55600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Industrial Fasteners Market Report pages: 135  

