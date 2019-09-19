 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Filtration Equipment Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Industrial Filtration Equipment

Global “Industrial Filtration Equipment Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Industrial Filtration Equipment industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Industrial Filtration Equipment market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Industrial Filtration Equipment:

Air purifiers are used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Industrial Filtration Equipment capacity, production, value, price and market share of Industrial Filtration Equipment in global market.

Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • MANN+HUMMEL
  • Pentair
  • Donaldson Company
  • Inc.
  • Clarcor Inc
  • Camfil AB
  • American Air Filter Company
  • CECO Environmental
  • Eaton
  • 3M
  • Ahlstrom
  • Nederman
  • Wuxi YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

    Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Types:

  • Air
  • Liquid
  • Dust

    Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Applications:

  • Manufacturing (including food
  • chemical
  • paper industry)
  • Power Generation
  • Mining & Metallurgy Industry
  • Oil & Gas
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Industrial Filtration Equipment capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Industrial Filtration Equipment manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • MANN+HUMMEL, Pentair dominated the market, with accounted for 18.77%, 17.03% of the Industrial Filtration Equipment production value market share in 2016 respectively. Donaldson Company, Inc. and Clarcor Inc are the key players and accounted for 5.56%, 4.80% respectively of the overall Industrial Filtration Equipment market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.
  • North America is the largest consumption region of Industrial Filtration Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27.62% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 21.11% in 2016. In Asia region, with the acceleration of consumer demand, it promotes the demand growth of Industrial Filtration Equipment, especially in China.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • This is the end of Industrial Filtration Equipment report.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Filtration Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 26100 million US$ in 2024, from 21500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Filtration Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 118

    TOC of Industrial Filtration Equipment Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Industrial Filtration Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Production

    2.2 Industrial Filtration Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Industrial Filtration Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Industrial Filtration Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Filtration Equipment

    8.3 Industrial Filtration Equipment Product Description

    Continued..

