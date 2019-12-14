Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors Market Size, Competition by Key Players, Suppliers, Business Tactics, Gross Margin by Applications Forecast 2025

Global Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

Johnson Electric

Regal Beloit

Rockwell Automation

Fractional horsepower motors are electricity-powered motors with a rated output of 756 watt or less. However, electric motors with a frame size of less than 35 mm or two-digit NEMA frame size are also referred as fractional horsepower motors, with an output power that is not limited to 1 hp.

The rising global energy costs have led the industries to increasingly concentrate on using energy-efficient equipment in production processes and end-products. The rising adoption of energy-efficient equipment across industries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global industrial fractional horsepower motors market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing motors that streamline the necessities of different end-user industries. This has resulted in the high usage of industrial fractional horsepower motors that are energy-efficient with low carbon emissions. This feature of industrial fractional horsepower motors has assisted the process and discrete industries in saving a huge amount of energy and lowering the variable overheads.

Food

Oil Industry

Pulp

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Single Phase