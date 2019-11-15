 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Gas Turbines Market 2019 Overview, Demand, Size, Growth and Forecast 2025- Worldwide Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Industrial Gas Turbines_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Industrial Gas Turbines Market” by analysing various key segments of this Industrial Gas Turbines market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Industrial Gas Turbines market competitors.

Regions covered in the Industrial Gas Turbines Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Industrial Gas Turbines Market: 

Industrial gas turbines are robust, bulky and purely made to drive loads. They are generally made by oil and gas and energy business companies.TheÂ oil and gasÂ industry is witnessing an increasing demand for industrial gas turbines in gas compression stations, natural gas plants, oil booster stations, petrochemical plants, and cogeneration plants. The demand for gas turbines will continue to increase in the forthcoming years due to the introduction of new oil exploration projects in some regions such as MEA.The global Industrial Gas Turbines market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Industrial Gas Turbines Market:

  • GE
  • Siemens
  • MHPS
  • Ansaldo
  • Kawasaki
  • Solar Turbines
  • MAN Energy
  • BHEL

    Industrial Gas Turbines Market by Applications:

  • Power Generation
  • Oil & Gas
  • Other

    Industrial Gas Turbines Market by Types:

  • <20MW
  • â¥20MW

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Industrial Gas Turbines Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Industrial Gas Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Gas Turbines Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Gas Turbines Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Product
    4.3 Industrial Gas Turbines Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Industrial Gas Turbines by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Industrial Gas Turbines by Product
    6.3 North America Industrial Gas Turbines by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines by Product
    7.3 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Forecast
    12.5 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Turbines Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Industrial Gas Turbines Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbines Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

