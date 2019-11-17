Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Industrial gases are supplied in a range of different cylinders depending on the properties of the gas. Some are delivered at high pressures, while others are offered only at low pressures. Thus, the properties of an industrial gas decide the way in which it is supplied to the customer. For example, gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon can be readily compacted into a cylinder at pressures up to 200 bar..

Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Air Liquide (France)

Messer (Germany)

Cryotec Anlagenbau (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Airgas (US)

Southern Industrial Gas (Malaysia)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

nexAir (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Praxair(US)

The Linde Group (US) and many more. Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market can be Split into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Acetylene

Others. By Applications, the Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market can be Split into:

Metal industry

Automotive

Rail & shipping

Aerospace & defense

Heavy machinery