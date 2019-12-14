Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market2019: Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts By 2025

Global “Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market:

Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compoundsare reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions.

Hot-melt adhesives are as numerous as they are versatile. In general, hot melts are applied by extruding, rolling or spraying, and the high melt viscosity makes them ideal for porous and permeable substrates. HMA are capable of bonding an array of different substrates including: rubbers, ceramics, metals, plastics, glass and wood. Today, HMA (hot-melt adhesives) are available in a variety of different types, allowing for use in a wide range of applications across several industries. For use with hobby or craft projects such as the assembly or repair of remote control foam model aircraft, and artificial floral arrangements, hot-melt sticks and hot-melt glue guns are used in the application of the adhesive. For use in industrial processes, adhesive is supplied in larger sticks and glue guns with higher melting rates. Aside from hot melt sticks, HMA can be delivered in other formats such at granular or power hot melt blocks for bulk melt processors. Larger applications of HMA traditionally use pneumatic systems to supply adhesive.

The Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Hot-melt Equipment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market:

Henkel

Glue Machinery

Nordson

Valco Melton

Power Adhesives

ITW Dynatec

Astro Packaging

Graco

Dymax Corporation

Robatech

3M

Adhesive & Equipment

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Paint and Coating Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Glue guns