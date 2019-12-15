Industrial Lobe Pump Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Global Industrial Lobe Pump Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Alfa Laval

BÃ¶rger

Boyser

GEA Group

Wright Flow Technologies

Netzsch

Lobepro

Viking Pump

Megator

Lobe pumps are similar to external gear pumps in operation in that fluid flows around the interior of the casing. Unlike external gear pumps, however, the lobes do not make contact. Lobe contact is prevented by external timing gears located in the gearbox. Pump shaft support bearings are located in the gearbox, and since the bearings are out of the pumped liquid, pressure is limited by bearing location and shaft deflection.

Lobe pumps are used in a variety of industries including pulp and paper, chemical, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. They are popular in these diverse industries because they offer superb sanitary qualities, high efficiency, reliability, corrosion resistance and good clean-in-place and steam-in-place (CIP/SIP) characteristics.

The Industrial Lobe Pump market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Lobe Pump. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Wastewater treatment

Oil and gas

Food processing

Pharmaceutical andÂ Biotechnology Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Sanitary Rotary Lobe Pumps