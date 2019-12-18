Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases Market 2020 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Specialty gas refers to pure gas, high purity gas, or binary or multicomponent mixtures of high purity elemental gases, which are used in specific fields and have special requirements for gases. Industrial gas is a kind of bottled compressed liquid gas, gas at room temperature and pressure, there are many kinds of gas, mainly used in various industrial manufacturing. Medical gases are used for medical diagnosis and life saving.

Major companies which drives the Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases industry are:

BASF

AIR WATER

Asco Carbon Dioxide

ACP Belgium

Air Liquide

Linde AG

Messer Group

Praxair

SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Westfalen AG

Linde Uk Holdings

Air Products Industry

Coregas Pty Ltd

Daesung Industrial Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Foshan Huate Gas

Koatsu Gas Kogyo

Koike Sanso Kogyo

African Oxygen Limited

Uttam Group

Tokyo Gas Chemicals

PT. Samator Group. Moreover, Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

This report focuses on the Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Industrial Gases

Medical Gases

Specialty Gases Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases Market Segments by Application:

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Metals

Electronics

Medical/Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Energy