Industrial Metal Detector Market 2019 Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

Industrial Metal Detector Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Industrial Metal Detector Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Industrial Metal Detectors, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Industrial Metal Detector industry.
Short Details of Industrial Metal Detector Market Report – Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.
Global Industrial Metal Detector market competition by top manufacturers
- Mettler-Toledo
- Eriez
- CEIA
- Loma Systems
- Anritsu
- Sesotec
- Metal Detection
- Nissin Electronics
- Thermo Fisher
- Mesutronic
- Fortress Technology
- Nikka Densok
- Cassel Messtechnik
- VinSyst
- Foremost
- COSO
- Ketan
- Shanghai Shenyi
For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 55% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is been the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 32.43% in 2016.
Asia-Pacific occupied 30.79% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.62% and 26.34% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.
The worldwide market for Industrial Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Industrial Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Metal Detector Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Rectangular Aperture Metal Detectors
1.2.2 Gravity Fall Metal Detectors
1.2.3 Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detectors
1.2.4 Metal Detectors With Conveyor
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.2 Textiles Industry
1.3.3 Mining and Plastic Industry
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Mettler-Toledo
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Mettler-Toledo Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Eriez
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Eriez Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 CEIA
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 CEIA Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Loma Systems
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Loma Systems Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Anritsu
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Anritsu Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Sesotec
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Sesotec Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Metal Detection
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Metal Detection Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Nissin Electronics
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Nissin Electronics Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Thermo Fisher
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Thermo Fisher Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Mesutronic
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Mesutronic Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Fortress Technology
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Fortress Technology Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Nikka Densok
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Nikka Densok Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Cassel Messtechnik
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Cassel Messtechnik Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 VinSyst
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 VinSyst Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Foremost
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Foremost Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 COSO
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 COSO Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Ketan
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Ketan Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Shanghai Shenyi
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Industrial Metal Detector Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Shanghai Shenyi Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Industrial Metal Detector Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Industrial Metal Detector Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Industrial Metal Detector Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Industrial Metal Detector Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Industrial Metal Detector Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Industrial Metal Detector by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Metal Detector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Metal Detector Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Industrial Metal Detector Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
