Industrial Metal Detector Market 2019 Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

Short Details of Industrial Metal Detector Market Report – Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma Systems

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Thermo Fisher

Mesutronic

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

Shanghai Shenyi

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 55% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is been the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 32.43% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific occupied 30.79% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.62% and 26.34% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Industrial Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detectors

Gravity Fall Metal Detectors

Pipeline Liquid

Paste and Slurry Metal Detectors

Metal Detectors With Conveyor

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry