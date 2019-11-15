 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Motors Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Industrial Motors

Global Industrial Motors Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Industrial Motors Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Industrial Motors industry.

Geographically, Industrial Motors Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Industrial Motors including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Industrial Motors Market Repot:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi
  • GE
  • HITACHI
  • Nidec
  • Toshiba
  • Regal Beloit
  • WEG
  • Teco
  • Emerson
  • MEIDENSHA
  • Wolong Electric
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Franklin Electric
  • Zhongda Motor
  • XIZI FORVORDA
  • Ametek
  • Allied Motion
  • JEUMONT

    About Industrial Motors:

    Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

    Industrial Motors Industry report begins with a basic Industrial Motors market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Industrial Motors Market Types:

  • High Voltage Motor
  • Low Voltage Motor

    Industrial Motors Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Power Generation
  • Mining & Metal
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Industrial Motors market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Motors?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Industrial Motors space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Industrial Motors?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Industrial Motors market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Industrial Motors opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Industrial Motors market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Industrial Motors market?

    Scope of Report:

  • As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.
  • The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.
  • Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Industrial Motors Market major leading market players in Industrial Motors industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Industrial Motors Industry report also includes Industrial Motors Upstream raw materials and Industrial Motors downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 135

