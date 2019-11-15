Industrial Motors Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global Industrial Motors Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Industrial Motors Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Industrial Motors industry.

Geographically, Industrial Motors Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Industrial Motors including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Industrial Motors Market Repot:

JEUMONT About Industrial Motors: Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries. Industrial Motors Industry report begins with a basic Industrial Motors market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Industrial Motors Market Types:

High Voltage Motor

Low Voltage Motor Industrial Motors Market Applications:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

The worldwide market for Industrial Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.