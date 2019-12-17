Industrial PC Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

About Industrial PC:

An industrial PC is a PC-based computing platform for industrial applications. Sometimes, industrial PC is abbreviated as IPC.

Industrial PC Market Manufactures:

Advantech

Adlinktech

Siemens

EVOC

Norco

Contec

Anovo

AAEON

Axiomtek

Industrial PC Market Types:

Panel IPC

Rackmount IPC

Box IPC

Other Industrial PC Market Applications:

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

The large demand from downstream application fields, such medical, industrial automation and electric power and energy, drives industrial PC industry developing.

As the higher price and gross profit of high-class products, in the future, manufacturers will invest much more on R&D to strength their competitiveness. In addition, because of the high profit in the manufacture and sales of industrial PCs, there will be more and more investors enter into this industry.

In the next years, it is estimated that industrial PC industry will continue developing at 2.5% ~ 5.5% growth rates and this industry is promising.

The worldwide market for Industrial PC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.