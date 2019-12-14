Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

Global “Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump used for pumping a variety of fluids. The fluid is contained within a flexible tube fitted inside a circular pump casing (though linear peristaltic pumps have been made). A rotor with a number of “rollers”, “shoes”, “wipers”, or “lobes” attached to the external circumference of the rotor compresses the flexible tube.

Peristaltic pumps are typically used to pump clean/sterile or aggressive fluids without exposing those fluids to contamination from exposed pump components. Some common applications include pumping IV fluids through an infusion device, apheresis, aggressive chemicals, high solids slurries and other materials where isolation of the product from the environment, and the environment from the product, are critical. It is also used in heart-lung machines to circulate blood during a bypass surgery, and in hemodialysis systems, as the pump does not cause significant hemolysis.

The Industrial Peristaltic Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Peristaltic Pumps.

