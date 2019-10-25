Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Size, Types & Application, CAGR Status, Market Growth Forecasts to 2025

Global “Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Industrial Planetary Gearbox report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Industrial Planetary Gearbox market.

Industrial Planetary Gearbox market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Industrial Planetary Gearbox market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Altra Industrial Motion

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Dana

Nidec Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Siemens

Klingelnberg

Precipart Corporation

Renold

Rossi

A planetary gearbox is a gearbox with the input shaft and the output shaft aligned. A planetary gearbox is used to transfer the largest torque in the most compact form (known as torque density).Some applications of planetary gearbox are: In a robot to increase the torque; In a printing press to reduce the speed of the rollers; For precise positioning; In a packaging machine for a reproducible products.The global Industrial Planetary Gearbox market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Applications:

Robotics and machine tools

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Food and beverage

Industrial manufacturing Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Types:

Simple Planetary Gears

Meshed-Planet Compound Planetary Gears

Stepped-Planet Compound Planetary Gears