Industrial Refractory Materials Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global "Industrial Refractory Materials Market" 2019-2024 Research Report

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 Â°F (811 K; 538 Â°C)”.

RHI Magnesita

VESUVIUS

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong

Major Types covered in the Industrial Refractory Materials Market report are:

Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Major Applications covered in the Industrial Refractory Materials Market report are:

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Scope of Industrial Refractory Materials Market:

Steel and non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and energy such as electricity and gases are important factors necessary to support economic activities and social life. Manufacturer plays a key role as these cannot be produced without advanced refractories and related facilities.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Refractory Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Industrial Refractory Materials is estimated to be 50503.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Industrial Refractory Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 42500 million US$ in 2024, from 39300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.