Industrial Starches Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, and Demands Research Report

The global industrial starch market has observed a significant growth and is estimated to reach 111.61 MMT with registering a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2016Ã¢â¬â2022 in terms of volume. The global industrial starch market has witnessed a huge innovation in the product portfolio, and it offers various applications.

Researchers have invented techniques to modify starch, by using chemicals and enzymes. Modified starch is used as a food additive. The purpose of this modification is to improve its characteristics particularly such as the water holding capacity, heat resistant, strengthening its binding, and better-quality thickening agent.

There is an increase in the demand for modified starches as there is rapid growth in the food industry. Modified starches have a remarkable number of uses in a variety of foods such as bakeries, snacks, beverages as well as functional foods. In functional food, modified starch is used as a fat replacer, a texture enhancer, for added nutritional properties, for high-temperature stability, and flavor and oil encapsulation. Other applications of modified starches include a stabilizing agent, emulsifying agent, thickening agent, and freeze-thaw stabilizing agent. The food & beverage industry has a huge demand for industrial starches.

The huge demand for starches from food & beverages industries will drive the industrial starch market in the upcoming decade.

Industrial starches are hugely dependent on the production and farming of cassava, corn, wheat, potato, etc. The cost of raw materials is very high due to the nature such as rains, water supply, natural calamities, etc. Due to insufficient rains and devastation caused by natural calamities such as floods earthquake, tsunami, volcano, and cyclone, there is a low supply of raw materials which results in the inflammation of prices. Hence, the manufacturers and processing units of industrial starches could overcome this risk by importing raw materials from other regions, but still, the manufacturing cost is high.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial starches market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region is estimated to account for a significant market proportion in the global industrial starches market, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2016Ã¢â¬â2022. Asia Pacific is estimated to reach 33.13 MMT in terms of volume by the end of 2022. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a healthy growth rate of 4.23% during the review period of 2016Ã¢â¬â2022.

Segments

The industrial starches market has been segmented on the basis of source which comprises corn, cassava, potato, wheat, and others. On the basis of type, the industrial starches market has been segmented into sweeteners, modified starch, and native starch. The industrial starches market has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises foods & beverages and non-food. Foods & beverages have been further segmented into confectionery, processed foods, beverages, and others. The non-food application has been further segmented into corrugation and paper making, pharmaceutical, textile, personal care, and others. On the basis of form, industrial starches have been segmented into powder, liquid, and gel.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Industrial starches market primarily are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), and Roquette FrÃÂ¨res (France)

Target Audience

Food & beverages manufacturers

Industrial starches manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End-users (food & beverages industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

Among the source, the corn segment is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion in the global industrial starches market throughout the forecast period of 2016Ã¢â¬â2022. The segment is expected to reach 58.46 MMT by the end of 2022.

Among the type, the sweeteners segment is expected to hold a major market proportion in the global industrial starches market. The segment is projected to reach USD 57.28 MMT by the end of the forecast period. However, modified starches are expected to witness the highest growth rate of 4.22% during the forecast period of 2016Ã¢â¬â2022.

Regional & Country Analysis of the industrial starches market, Development & Demand Forecast to 2022

As per the analysis, the global industrial starches market is estimated to reach 111.53 MMT by the end of 2022, with registering a substantial CAGR of 4.00%.

Country-Level Analysis

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Industrial Starches Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Industrial Starches Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Industrial Starches Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

