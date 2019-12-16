 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Industrial Turbocharger Market by Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Industrial Turbocharger

Global “Industrial Turbocharger Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Industrial Turbocharger Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Industrial Turbocharger Industry.

Industrial Turbocharger Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Industrial Turbocharger industry.

Know About Industrial Turbocharger Market: 

A turbocharger is a turbine-driven forced induction device that increases an internal combustion engines efficiency and power output by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber. This improvement over a naturally aspirated engines power output is due to the fact that the compressor can force more airâand proportionately more fuelâinto the combustion chamber than atmospheric pressure (and for that matter, ram air intakes) alone.
Turbochargers are commonly used on truck, car, train, aircraft, and construction equipment engines. They are most often used with Otto cycle and Diesel cycle internal combustion engines. They have also been found useful in automotive fuel cells.
The Industrial Turbocharger market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Turbocharger.

Top Key Manufacturers in Industrial Turbocharger Market:

  • Honeywell
  • Napier Turbochargers
  • Cummins
  • Bosch Mahle TurboSystems
  • ABB
  • Liaoning Rong Li Turbocharge
  • Brogwarner
  • Comp Turbo Technology
  • Niitsu
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Precision Turbo & Engine
  • MAN Diesel Turbo
  • HS Turbochargers
  • Marine Turbo Engineering
  • KBB
  • Komatsu

    Regions Covered in the Industrial Turbocharger Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Automotive industry
  • Factory Automation
  • Public Facilities

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Mechanical Supercharger
  • Gas Wave Supercharger
  • Turbocharger

