Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Water treatment is any process that improves the quality of water to make it more acceptable for a specific end-use. The end use may be drinking, industrial water supply, irrigation, river flow maintenance, water recreation or many other uses, including being safely returned to the environment. Water treatment removes contaminants and undesirable components, or reduces their concentration so that the water becomes fit for its desired end-use..

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Ecolab

Kemira

Solenis

AkzoNobel

Baker Hughes

LonzaÂ

DowDupont

Snf FloergerÂ

Suez and many more. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters & Stabilizers. By Applications, the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage