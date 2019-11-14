Industrial Welding Robots Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

The Industrial Welding Robots industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Industrial Welding Robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Industrial Welding Robots market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Emergence of collaborative arc welding robots to drive growth in the market . The rising trend of collaborative robots (cobots) will have a major impact on the arc welding robots market . These robots are meant for working in collaboration with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation. They are built by using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to enhance the coordination and sense the environment. Ouranalysts have predicted that the industrial welding robots market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Industrial Welding Robots:

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group (KUKA)