Industrial X-ray Film Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Industrial X-ray Film

Industrial X-ray film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). DNT means the X-ray bean inspects the integrity of industrial products or processes without damaging the items under observation.

gfa-Gevaert

gfa-Gevaert

FUJIFILM

Carestream Health

FOMA BOHEMIA

Ashland

Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

China Lucky Film Corp

Industrial X-ray Film Market Types:

Screen Type Films

Non-Screen Type Films Industrial X-ray Film Market Applications:

Electronic Components

Composite Materials

Castings

Welding