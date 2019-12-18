Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

About Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU):

An IMU is a self-contained system that measures linear acceleration and angular motion/rotational rate using a combination of (typically) three gyroscopes and three accelerometers. IMUs are used as components of navigation and guidance systems to track the position, velocity, and orientation of a vehicle throughout a particular mission.

Top Key Players of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market:

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman Corp

SAFRAN

Thales

Kearfott

KVH Industries

UTC

Systron Donner Inertial

IAI Tamam

L3 Technologies

VectorNav

SBG systems

Navgnss

Starneto

Major Types covered in the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market report are:

High-performance IMU

MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade) Major Applications covered in the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market report are:

Defense

Commercial Aerospace

Other Industrial Application Scope of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market:

Honeywell, Northrop Grumman and SAFRAN captured the top three revenue share spots in the IMU market in 2017. Honeywell dominated with 32.78 percent revenue share, followed by Northrop Grumman with 19.28 percent revenue share and SAFRAN with 9.12 percent revenue share.

In this study, the consumption of Inertial Measurement Unit divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 38.60%. In the Europe, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 31.00%. The market in China Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 13.86 %, In Middle East, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 4.27 %, and in other region 12.28 %. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

In terms of applications, the Defense segment was estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 36.39 % in 2017. Industrial applications are significant today and are expected to be the most growing markets until 2025.

The worldwide market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 4440 million US$ in 2024, from 2590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.