Infant Formula Milk Powder Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

Global “Infant Formula Milk Powder Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Infant Formula Milk Powder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Infant Formula Milk Powder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

The report provides a basic overview of the Infant Formula Milk Powder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Types:

Whole Milk Powder

Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Applications:

0-6 Months Baby

6-12 Months Baby

12-36 Months Baby

In global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.

Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3 year old infants and adult (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.

The worldwide market for Infant Formula Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2024, from 27700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.